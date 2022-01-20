Vijay Rawat, brother of late CDS Bipin Rawat, joins BJP

Colonel (Retired) Vijay Rawat served the nation for 34 years across several locations.

Colonel (Retired) Vijay Rawat, the younger sibling of the late Chief of the Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi on Wednesday. The ceremony took place in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. After joining the party, Rawat said he respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "wise and futuristic vision."

Context Why does this story matter?

The announcement comes ahead of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections, which are set to take place on February 14.

While the ruling BJP is hoping to recapture the throne, the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are also in the fray and will give a tough competition to the ruling party.

Rawat 'BJP's way of working admired by all'

"The BJP's way of working is admired by all," said Rawat, adding that "it wants genuine welfare and progress." "My father, after retiring from the Army, was with the BJP. Now I have got an opportunity," he said. Modi's vision is unique and all of his efforts are aimed at the nation's advancement, he added.

CM Uttarakhand CM welcomes Colonel Rawat

CM Dhami remembered CDS General Rawat while welcoming the latter's brother into the party. "General Rawat wanted to work more in Uttarakhand," he said, adding, "We are glad that his brother has joined us." Dhami asserted that he is happier because he is also the son of a soldier. "We feel an emptiness ever since we lost General Rawat," he added.

Information General Bipin Rawat died last month

Last month, General Bipin Rawat, his wife, and 12 defense personnel died when their chopper crashed in Conoor, Tamil Nadu. "The accident was a result of entry into clouds due to an unexpected change in weather conditions in the valley," an investigation team had said.

Related news Ex-CM Trivendra Singh Rawat will not contest polls

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said on Wednesday that he will not compete in the upcoming Uttarakhand elections. Instead, he stated, he will focus on campaigning for the party. "In the changed political circumstances, I think I should not contest the 2022 assembly polls," he said in a letter to BJP chief JP Nadda.

Elections Uttarakhand Assembly elections 2022

The 2022 Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase for all 70 seats on February 14. The results are scheduled to be announced on March 10. Over the last few years, the BJP has had several chief ministers in short succession, reflecting poorly on the party. Notably, no party has ever won back-to-back elections in the state.