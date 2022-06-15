Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old rescued from borewell in 104-hour 'longest ever' operation
An 11-year-old boy, who fell down a borewell in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district on Tuesday night was rescued following a 104-hour rescue effort. Rahul Sahu, with hearing and speech issues, accidently dropped into an 80-foot hole while playing in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village, Malkharoda, on June 10. Sahu got trapped at a depth of around 60 feet.
According to NDTV, around 500 people were involved in the major rescue operation that began on Friday evening, including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials, the Army, police, and local administration. It said this was the longest rescue operation involving children who have fallen into borewells. Earlier, a youngster was rescued after a 50-hour ordeal in Kurukshetra, Haryana, in a similar occurrence in 2006.
मुख्यमंत्री श्री @bhupeshbaghel की सतत मॉनिटरिंग में @NDRFHQ, #एसडीआरएफ, @CG_Police, भारतीय सेना और @JanjgirDist ने संयुक्त रूप से कर्तव्यनिष्ठा का पालन करते हुए राहुल को बोरवेल से निकालने का दुष्कर कार्य कर दिखाया। यह ऑपरेशन पूरे देश के लिए मिसाल है। छत्तीसगढ़ ने इतिहास रचा है। pic.twitter.com/l5mOuXrL9b— CMO Chhattisgarh (@ChhattisgarhCMO) June 14, 2022
Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been personally monitoring Rahul's rescue since Friday, and he also praised the collaborative rescue operation. "With everyone's prayers and relentless and dedicated efforts of the rescue team, Rahul Sahu has been evacuated safely. I wish that he recovers completely as soon as possible."," the CM tweeted in Hindi. It was also a huge relief for the local authorities.
Rahul's condition, according to authorities, is stable, and he has been shifted to Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur for advanced treatment. Bilaspur Collector Jitendra Shukla said that Rahul was shifted to Apollo hospital in an ambulance under the observation of specialist doctors. He said a green corridor had been created for about 100 kilometers to facilitate the speedy movement of Rahul.
आप सबकी दुआओं से हमारा बहादुर राहुल— CMO Chhattisgarh (@ChhattisgarhCMO) June 14, 2022
कुशल हाथों में पहुंच गया है। कुछ देर पहले एम्बुलेंस उसे लेकर @BilaspurDist के अपोलो अस्पताल पहुंच चुकी है। विशेषज्ञ डॉक्टरों की टीम की निगरानी में उसे फिलहाल आई सी यू में रखा गया है। @JanjgirDist#SaveRahulAbhiyaan pic.twitter.com/eQIcLAQsk3