Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old rescued from borewell in 104-hour 'longest ever' operation

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 15, 2022, 12:02 pm 2 min read

Rahul is being treated at Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur.

An 11-year-old boy, who fell down a borewell in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district on Tuesday night was rescued following a 104-hour rescue effort. Rahul Sahu, with hearing and speech issues, accidently dropped into an 80-foot hole while playing in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village, Malkharoda, on June 10. Sahu got trapped at a depth of around 60 feet.

Rescue Tiring joint rescue operation by 500 people

According to NDTV, around 500 people were involved in the major rescue operation that began on Friday evening, including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials, the Army, police, and local administration. It said this was the longest rescue operation involving children who have fallen into borewells. Earlier, a youngster was rescued after a 50-hour ordeal in Kurukshetra, Haryana, in a similar occurrence in 2006.

Twitter Post Video of rescue shared by Chief Minister's Office on Twitter

CM CM personally monitored the longest rescue operation

Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has been personally monitoring Rahul's rescue since Friday, and he also praised the collaborative rescue operation. "With everyone's prayers and relentless and dedicated efforts of the rescue team, Rahul Sahu has been evacuated safely. I wish that he recovers completely as soon as possible."," the CM tweeted in Hindi. It was also a huge relief for the local authorities.

Details Child undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur: Officials

Rahul's condition, according to authorities, is stable, and he has been shifted to Apollo Hospital in Bilaspur for advanced treatment. Bilaspur Collector Jitendra Shukla said that Rahul was shifted to Apollo hospital in an ambulance under the observation of specialist doctors. He said a green corridor had been created for about 100 kilometers to facilitate the speedy movement of Rahul.

Twitter Post Hospital pictures of Rahul shared on Twitter