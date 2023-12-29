Ayodhya: PM Modi to inaugurate Rs. 15,000cr projects on Saturday

1/6

India 3 min read

Ayodhya: PM Modi to inaugurate Rs. 15,000cr projects on Saturday

By Riya Baibhawi 10:15 pm Dec 29, 202310:15 pm

PM's visit comes ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Ayodhya on Saturday, where he will inaugurate various projects worth more than Rs. 15,000 crore. A new international airport, a revamped railway station, and a highway are among his gifts to the holy city. Ayodhya's facelift comes ahead of the Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony at Ram Mandir on January 22. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to Ayodhya on Friday to assess the arrangements made for the PM's visit.

2/6

Why does this story matter?

With less than four months left for the Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi's Ayodhya visit and Ram Mandir inauguration are expected to influence votes. The Ram Mandir and development of Ayodhya rank high in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s campaign pledges list. Moreover, the nomenclature of the new projects seemingly reaffirms its self-proclaimed Hindu nationalism and could help it win over votes, especially in the Hindi belt. The new projects could also bat Uttar Pradesh's BJP "double engine" government.

3/6

Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station and Amrit Bharat trains

PM Modi will inaugurate the recently revamped and renamed Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station, developed at over Rs. 240 crore. This state-of-the-art station—loaded with religious symbols like Mukut and Dhanush—has been certified as a green station building by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Additionally, he will flag off two Amrit Bharat trains and six new Vande Bharat Express trains, further enhancing the nation's rail network. Amrit Bharat trains are the sleeper version of Vande Bharat and feature "push-pull" technology.

4/6

Ayodhya gets international airport

The prime minister will also dedicate three railway projects worth Rs. 2,300 crore during his Ayodhya visit. These projects include the Rooma Chakeri-Chanderi third line project, the Jaunpur-Ayodhya-Barabanki doubling project sections, and the Malhaur-Daliganj railway section doubling and electrification project. Moreover, PM Modi will inaugurate the newly built Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport and participate in a public program dedicated to development projects worth over Rs. 15,700 crore in UP.

5/6

Infrastructure projects and beautification initiatives

During his visit, PM Modi will also lay the foundation of multiple infrastructure projects, including those pertaining to the development and beautification of tourist facilities from Naya Ghat to Laxman Ghat. These projects include the Lucknow-Ayodhya section of National Highway-28 (new NH-27) and the modification of the existing Ayodhya bypass, among others. The expansion of Gosain Ki Bazar Bypass-Varanasi (NH-233) and the installation of sewage treatment plants in Pankha and Jajmau, Kanpur, are also on the agenda.

6/6

Visuals of Ayodhya's international airport