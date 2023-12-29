Centre, Assam government, ULFA insurgents ink historic tripartite peace accord

By Riya Baibhawi 06:46 pm Dec 29, 202306:46 pm

The pact aims to end insurgency in Assam

The Centre and Assam Government have signed a historic peace deal with the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA). It was inked with the pro-talks faction of the ULFA—led by Arabinda Rajkhowa—in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The accord marks the end of one of Northeast India's largest insurgent groups formed in 1979.

Why does this story matter?

The tripartite Memorandum of Settlement Pact aims to end the decades-long insurgency in Assam, which slipped into insurgency by the 1980s. Meanwhile, the hardline ULFA (Independent) faction—led by Paresh Baruah—continues to demand a sovereign Assam even as a 29-member delegation signed the pact in New Delhi. Shah has said the Centre will ensure that demands of the ULFA are met in a time-bound manner.

Agreement also provides land rights to indigenous people

Besides eliminating insurgency, the pact caters to issues of illegal immigration and a financial scheme for Assam's development. It also provides cultural safeguards and land rights for indigenous communities. After the accord was signed, Shah lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing peace to the northeast. The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) removal proves that insurgency in the region is extinct, he said.

