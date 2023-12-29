India seeks 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed's extradition from Pakistan

By Riya Baibhawi 05:03 pm Dec 29, 202305:03 pm

Saeed was the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai attacks

India has formally asked Pakistan to extradite Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi revealed. The 73-year-old orchestrated several terrorist attacks on Indian soil, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks. He is a proscribed terrorist by the United Nations (UN), Bagchi said. India has sent an official request, along with certain documents, to Pakistan for his extradition.

Saeed was sentenced to over three decades in prison

In April 2022, Saeed received a 33-year jail sentence from a Pakistan court following convictions in two cases. Both cases were filed by the country's Counter-Terrorism Department. Despite this, the Pakistani terrorist has managed to elude consequences for his alleged role in the 26/11 terror attacks. Efforts to apprehend him persist as authorities work to bring him to justice.