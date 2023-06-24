India

India to embark on Passport Seva Program 2.0: Jaishankar

Jaishankar released a message on the occasion of Passport Seva Diwas

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said India will soon embark on Passport Seva Program (PSP) Version 2.0, including new and upgraded e-passports. His comments came on the occasion of Passport Seva Diwas on Saturday. Jaishankar also asked passport-issuing authorities to support him in renewing the pledge to provide passport and related services in a "timely, reliable, accessible, transparent, and efficient manner."

PSP 2.0 in line with Modi's vision, says Jaishankar

In his message, Jaishankar added the second version of PSP was in line with PM Narendra Modi's vision of enhancing the ease of living for citizens. "These initiatives will usher in a new paradigm of 'EASE': E: Enhanced passport services to citizens, using a digital eco-system A: Artificial Intelligence-powered service delivery S: Smoother overseas travel using chip-enabled e-passports E: Enhanced data security," he stated.

Ministry processed record 13.32 million passports in 2022

The foreign minister further said that after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) rose to meet the rising demand for passport-related services by increasing the number of daily appointments and organizing special drives over the weekends. He added the ministry processed as many as 13.32 million passports and miscellaneous services last year, which marked a rise of 63% from 2021.

Passport Seva Kendras increased to 523 across India

Jaishankar further noted that there were 77 Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in the country in 2014, which have risen seven-fold to stand at 523 in 2023. "PSP has significantly contributed towards the Government's goal of a Digital India', with milestones such as mPassport Seva Mobile App, mPassport Police App, integration of PSP with DigiLocker, and the 'apply from anywhere' scheme," Jaishankar said.

