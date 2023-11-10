Bihar: JR Manjhi claims conspiracy to remove CM Nitish Kumar

1/5

Politics 2 min read

Bihar: JR Manjhi claims conspiracy to remove CM Nitish Kumar

By Riya Baibhawi 06:20 pm Nov 10, 202306:20 pm

Manjhi said that some poisonous substances were being mixed with Kumar's food

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, on Friday, claimed that there was a conspiracy being hatched to remove Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar from his post. Manjhi said that some "poisonous substances" were being mixed with Kumar's food. "The way he has been speaking recently proves it," Manjhi said. Manjhi was the CM of Bihar between 2014 and 2015.

2/5

Manjhi cites example of Kumar's absurd behavior

Manjhi substantiated his point with an example from a tribute meeting attended by the Bihar CM. While Kumar was there to pay respect to the late leader Mahavir Chaudhary, in a shocking move, he showered flowers on his son Ashok Chaudhary instead. "This is why flowers are being offered to Ashok Chaudhary instead of Mahavir Chaudhary," Manjhi remarked.

3/5

Watch: Kumar's 'absurd' behavior

4/5

Manjhi and Kumar's long-standing feud

Manjhi is the founding president of the HAM and became CM in 2014 after Kumar stepped down. Recently, Kumar slammed his political adversary, remarking, "Manjhi keeps saying he too has been a CM. He became a chief minister because of my stupidity." In response, Manjhi said that he would file a complaint with Governor Rajendra Arlekar and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

5/5

Kumar's remarks on women trigger controversy

Earlier this week, Kumar triggered criticism for his "obscene" remarks on women's education. He said that although women cannot restrict the frequency of sexual intercourse, the educated ones make their partners discharge semen outside of their bodies, which brings the fertility rate down. BJP leaders called Kumar's statement "obscene" and 'shameful," forcing him to publicly apologize for his remarks.