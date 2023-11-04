Didn't even spare Mahadev: Modi attacks Congress over betting scam

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 03:46 pm Nov 04, 2023

PM Narendra Modi has linked Congress to the Mahadev betting scam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress Party of funding its Chhattisgarh assembly election campaign with illegal money earned through the Mahadev betting scam. This comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday linked Congress leader and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to the multi-crore betting scam. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have been trading accusations of corruption as the assembly elections near.

Why does this story matter?

The online betting app, Mahadev, was operated from Dubai by Saurabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal. It allegedly provided a platform for illegal betting on live sports like tennis, cricket, football, card games, and poker, among other things. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) found that the company was working as a syndicate for betting websites and would launder money through a complex structure, while its promoters profited crores of rupees. Several movie stars became involved in this money laundering scam as well.

'Chhattisgarh government leaving no opportunity to loot people': PM Modi

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Chattisgarh, PM Modi said, "The Congress's Chhattisgarh government is leaving no opportunity to loot you (people). They didn't even leave Mahadev's name" "Two days back, a big operation took place in Raipur. A huge cache of currency notes was found. People say that the money belongs to gamblers and the placing bets," he said referring to Mahadev's betting scam. He also asked people to question the state government over its links to the scam.

PM Modi promises thorough probe into betting scam

Moreover, PM Modi highlighted the BJP's record of fulfilling promises and pledged to shape Chhattisgarh if elected. He accused the Congress of prioritizing corruption and using illicit means to fill their coffers. PM Modi also promised a thorough investigation into such scams and holding those responsible accountable. The ED's investigation would likely influence public opinion and the election outcome on November 7 and 17 in the state.

Baghel responds to PM Modi's betting app jabs

Shortly after PM Modi's jibe at Baghel, he responded by questioning why the central government had not shut down the app and why the company's Dubai-based directors had not been jailed. "PM Modi is asking, what's our relation with the Dubai people? I want to ask him, what's your relationship with the Dubai people? Why hasn't anyone been arrested even after a lookout circular is issued?" Baghel questioned.

Mahadev betting app probe, allegations against Baghel

Baghel came under the ED's radar after it arrested a courier carrying Rs. 5 crore to deliver to a politician named "Baghel" on Friday. The courier, identified as Asim Das, also alleged that Mahadev betting app promoters had already paid about Rs. 508 crore to Baghel. However, the chief minister has denied all the allegations and criticized PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for involving central investigation agencies after failing to challenge the Congress in the state.

