India

Land-for-jobs scam: Lalu Yadav, family's assets worth Rs. 6cr seized

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan July 31, 2023 | 04:45 pm 1 min read

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday seized the properties and assets of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family members including his wife and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in a money laundering case related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam, NDTV reported. This follows after years of investigation and months of questions of the leaders and his family members.

