After Parliament security breach, Centre seeks Joint Secretary (Security) nominations

By Riya Baibhawi 10:27 pm Dec 18, 202310:27 pm

Unio Ministry of Home Affairs has sought nominations for Joint Secretary (Security)

The Centre has sought nominations for the Joint Secretary (Security) to the government, whose office is responsible for the Parliament security. This came days after two men breached the security to enter the Lok Sabha with smoke bomb canisters. The Union Home Ministry wrote to state governments—excluding union territories, Goa, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh—to propose eligible senior civil servants for the position by December 20. The post has been vacant for almost two months since Raghubir Lal's transfer in November.

Why does this story matter?

Last week's security breach in the Parliament complex has raised concerns over the much-vaunted measures taken to ensure the safety of the top political leaders. The incident took place on Wednesday (December 13), when two individuals, Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D, jumped into the Lok Sabha's chamber from the visitors' gallery, shouting slogans and setting off smoke bombs. Two other protestors, Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde, staged a similar demonstration outside the Parliament simultaneously before being arrested.

Lok Sabha security breach raises concerns

The twin security breaches raised apprehensions about security measures at the new Parliament building, said to have stricter measures than the old complex. Notably, Sharma and Manoranjan bypassed five levels of checking with smoke canisters by hiding them inside their custom-made shoes. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) ordered an investigation into the matter at the request of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier termed the security breach "unfortunate" and "worrisome."

Visitor pass issuance, background checks under scrutiny

Following the incident, visitor pass issuance and background checks on applicants also came under scrutiny. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla constituted a "high-powered committee" to review security protocols and develop a plan to prevent such incidents. However, the opposition has demanded action against Mysuru BJP MP Prathap Simha, whose office issued the visitor passes to both protesters. Opposition leaders also called for statements from Union Home Minister Amit Shah or PM Modi on the matter, a demand nixed by Birla.

79 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament

Besides the four protesters, mastermind Lalit Jha and co-conspirator Mahesh Kumawat, involved in the attack, have been arrested. Meanwhile, 79 opposition MPs were on Monday suspended over staging protests and alleged "misconduct," per reports. At least 33 MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, from the Lok Sabha and 35 from the Rajya Sabha were suspended for the remainder of the Parliament Winter Session. Another 11 members of the Rajya Sabha remain suspended until the Privileges Committee submits a report.