Cash-for-query row: Mahua Moitra to skip ethics panel summons

Oct 27, 2023

Mahua Moitra asked the Lok Sabha ethics panel to fix another date for hearing

After the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee summoned Mahua Moitra on October 31 regarding the cash-for-query allegations against her, she asked the panel to fix another date after November 5, citing pre-scheduled engagements. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP also hinted at the committee's failure to follow the official procedure in a tweet, adding that the summons were announced on "live TV way before" emailing her.

Why does this story matter?

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey accused Moitra of taking bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in Parliament, targeting the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The allegations are based on documents from Supreme Court lawyer Anant Rai Dehadrai, whom Moitra called a "jilted ex." Later, Hiranandani, in an affidavit, said Moitra sought a quick path to gain national fame.

Against the order of natural justice: Moitra

In her statement, Moitra said that in her previous letter on Monday, she had expressed her eagerness to appear before the committee to defend herself against the malicious accusations. However, the committee summoned and heard the complainants, Dubey and Dehadrai, first before giving her, the accused, a chance to be heard against the order of natural justice, she added.

Moitra cites extension given to BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri

She further stated that because Durga Puja is the biggest festival in West Bengal, she has numerous commitments to attend gatherings and meetings, both government and political, in her constituency, Krishnanagar, until November 4. Citing a similar extension granted by the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee to BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, she urged the ethics panel to schedule "any date and time" after November 5.

Have right to cross-examine Hiranandani: Moitra

Furthermore, she stated that Hiranandani expressed his desire to appear before the panel for a hearing in an interview. However, his affidavit gives scant details and no inventory of the gifts that he allegedly gave to her, she claimed. She also requested permission to exercise her right to cross-examine Hiranandani, adding that any inquiry without that would be akin to a kangaroo court.

Hiranandani gave Moitra Rs. 2 crore, iPhone: Dubey

Dubey alleged that Hiranandani paid Moitra Rs. 2 crore, expensive gifts including an iPhone, and another Rs. 75 lakh for fighting elections. He alleged that in 2019-23, 50 of the 61 questions asked by Moitra were on Hiranandani's behalf, adding that she gave her Parliament login ID and password to Hiranandani. The Hiranandani Group reportedly lost energy and infrastructure projects to the Adani Group.