Mehbooba Mufti unanimously re-elected as PDP chief for 3 years

Politics

By Prateek Talukdar 04:10 pm Oct 26, 202304:10 pm

Former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti was unanimously re-elected as the president of PDP

Former Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was unanimously re-elected as the president of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) for a three-year term on Thursday, ANI reported. PDP vice president Abdul Rehman Veeri had proposed Mufti's name for the president's post, which was seconded by the party's general secretary, Ghulam Nabi Hanjura. The election reportedly took place through a voice vote.

Mufti became CM under BJP-PDP coalition government

Mufti (64) became J&K's first woman CM in 2016. She paved the way for the PDP's coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) despite a wide ideological gap, around three months after the death of her father and PDP founder Mufti Mohammed Sayeed. She served as the CM from 2016 to 2018 before the BJP pulled out of the alliance.

Mufti saved the party from splitting

Mufti's father served twice as the CM of the now-defunct state of J&K, in 2002-05 and 2015-16. His death saw legislators desert the party, sparking speculations about the PDP's split. Mufti, however, gained control of the party and reportedly strengthened her position by inducting several family members into the party, including her cinematographer brother Tasaduq Mufti, later appointed as J&K's tourism minister.

Mufti 'almost manhandled' for pro-Palestine protest: Daughter

Separately, Mufti's daughter and media advisor, Iltija Mufti, said Mufti was "almost manhandled" in Srinagar when she tried to protest peacefully against the deaths in Palestine caused by Israeli attacks on Tuesday. Citing India's official position condemning Israel's aggression, she accused the local administration of selectively targeting the PDP. She added that several PDP leaders were detained as the Lieutenant Governor denied permission.