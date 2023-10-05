Delhi: BJP targets Kejriwal as AAP protests Sanjay Singh's arrest

By Snehadri Sarkar 05:33 pm Oct 05, 202305:33 pm

Sanjay Singh's arrest: BJP leaders pray at Rajghat to end corruption of AAP government

The recent arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor scam case has triggered protests and counter-protests in the national capital. While AAP supporters gathered at the party headquarters on Thursday and demanded Singh's release, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi also held a prayer meeting at Rajghat. They allegedly prayed for people's "liberation" from the "corrupt" AAP government.

Why does this story matter?

Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after conducting raids at his residence on Wednesday morning for his alleged role in the formulation and implementation of the now-scraped policy. Notably, the raids took place after Singh was named by businessman Dinesh Arora—an accused in the case—who became an approver later. Singh's arrest is also the second high-profile arrest in the matter, after the apprehension of former Delhi Deputy CM and fellow party leader Manish Sisodia earlier this year.

AAP supporters clash with police during protest

According to the Hindustan Times, numerous AAP supporters gathered at the party office at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg, raised slogans against the central government, and demanded the release of Singh. Furthermore, a scuffle also broke out between the party workers and the police, after which some of them were detained. News agency ANI reported that the police resorted to using water cannons in Chandigarh against the AAP workers protesting Singh's arrest.

Visuals of police, AAP supporters clashing in Chandigarh

BJP accuses 'kingpin' Kejriwal in Delhi liquor scam case

Meanwhile, BJP leaders continued their attacks on AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his government. While calling Kejriwal the "kingpin" of the alleged liquor scam case, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva quoted Mahatma Gandhi and said that alcohol destroys both the soul and the body. Moreover, the BJP's Parvesh Sahib Singh also stated that "mastermind" Kejriwal's time in prison is not far off.

Atishi alleges political motivation behind Singh's arrest

On the other hand, Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi Marlena challenged the BJP to provide evidence if money was discovered at Singh's residence. "I invite them (BJP) to send ED and the CBI to raid his paternal house and his bank locker. I can challenge that not even a single paisa of corruption would be found," she said. "The ED and CBI have deployed more than 500 officers on this investigation for the last 15 months," Atishi said.

You can watch Atishi's address here

Details on AAP's Delhi Liquor Policy

It's worth recalling that the AAP government introduced the Liquor Excise Policy in November 2021. It withdrew from the retail sale of alcohol under the policy and allowed private licensees to run stores. As per the government, the move was to increase government revenue, combat black marketing, and improve the overall consumer experience. However, the policy was scrapped less than a year later over reported financial anomalies in its implementation and formation.