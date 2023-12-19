Tamil Nadu rains: 3 dead, high alert in 4 districts

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in southern Tamil Nadu killing at least 3 people

At least three people were reportedly killed and three more are feared dead in Tamil Nadu after heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in the southern districts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for four districts: Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi. It said a staggering 39 regions in these southern districts experienced extremely heavy rainfall, leading to flooding in residential areas and submerged paddy fields, roads, and bridges.

Disruptions in electricity, mobile connectivity, transportation

Authorities have reportedly suspended electricity supply to affected areas amid rains and flooding to avoid untoward incidents. Mobile phone connectivity was also disrupted in several regions, while public transportation was completely halted, per India Today. The IMD has cautioned fishermen against venturing into the sea at some locations due to the extreme conditions. It forecasted wind speeds of 40-45km/h gusting to 55km/h along the south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, Comorin area, Lakshadweep area, and the southeast Arabian Sea.

Relief efforts and dam storage levels

Due to the flooding, nearly 7,500 people were forced to flee their homes in the affected regions. They have been relocated to 84 relief centers in the said districts. At least 425 disaster response team members have been deployed to help flood-hit people. Amid the crisis, authorities have declared holidays in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, with schools and colleges closed in Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts. Moreover, storage in major dams and reservoirs in southern Tamil Nadu is reportedly nearly full.

CM Stalin to meet PM Modi to discuss relief efforts

Chief Minister MK Stalin will reportedly meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday to discuss relief initiatives. Meanwhile, Governor RN Ravi convened a meeting of senior officials from central agencies and armed forces to accelerate rescue and relief operations. TN Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena stated that food and relief items will be distributed with the assistance of the Indian Navy and Air Force helicopters. Additionally, 19 trucks carrying essential supplies are en route to the worst-affected Thoothukudi.

Watch: Visuals of rescue operation led by Indian Army

Record rainfall in several Tamil Nadu areas

Kayalpattinam in the Thoothukudi district received a record 95cm of rain on Monday, per IMD officials. Tiruchendur in Thoothukudi district reportedly received up to 69cm of rainfall, Srivailkuntam in Thoothukudi district (62cm), Moolaikaraipatti in Tirunelveli district (61cm), and Manjolai (55cm) on Sunday and Monday. On Monday, severe rains flooded key dams and reservoirs in southern Tamil Nadu, with levels ranging between 80% and 100%.

Rains lead to crisis in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has been witnessing heavy downpours for three days, prompting floods in several areas and pushing the Thamaraparani River beyond its banks. On Monday, the IMD predicted heavy to heavy rainfall for two to three days. Incessant rainfall has also affected transportation, with over 17 trains either being partially or fully canceled in the state. Nearly 500 passengers were also stuck at the Srivaikuntam Railway Station in the Thoothukudi district following the flooding due to heavy rainfall.