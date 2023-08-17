Uttarakhand: Landslide destroys 15 houses in Dehradun, relief work underway

Uttarakhand: Subsidence, landslides hit Jakhan village near Dehradun

As Uttarakhand continues to feel the wrath of the ongoing monsoon, nearly 15 houses and seven cowsheds were reportedly destroyed in a landslide on Wednesday in Vikasnagar's Langha Jakhan village in Dehradun. Reportedly, the village is home to around 50 people from 16 families; however, no one was killed in the rain-related incident.

SDRF continues rescue, relief work in Jakhan

As per the news agency ANI, personnel of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in the area, and a rescue operation is underway. While restrictions have been enforced on the movement of locals in the area, all affected individuals were shifted to relief camps set up in a school in Pachta village.

Visuals from Uttarakhand's Jakhan village

300 pilgrims rescued from trek route to Madmaheshwar: Report

For days, incessant downpours have been lashing several parts of the state, triggering landslides that demolished buildings and flooding streams and rivers whose swirling waters swept away individuals. PTI reported that nearly 300 pilgrims were rescued on Wednesday after being stranded along the trek route to Madmaheshwar temple since Monday due to a bridge collapse in the Rudraprayag district.

Uttarakhand to receive more rain till Saturday: IMD

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), substantial downpours are expected in the hilly parts of the Himalayan state over the upcoming two days—Friday and Saturday. Heavy rainfall is also very likely to prevail in parts of Gangetic West Bengal till Thursday, Jharkhand till Friday, Odisha till Saturday, and over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim till Thursday.

Death toll rises to 82 in Himachal, Uttarakhand

The death toll due to rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand went up to 10 on Wednesday, as per the news outlet News18. Whereas in neighboring Himachal, the death toll went up to 72. Around 57 bodies have also been recovered in Himachal since Sunday night. Meanwhile, all educational institutes in Himachal Pradesh are set to remain closed on Thursday amid the ongoing heavy downpours.

