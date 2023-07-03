India

Heavy rainfall predicted in these states over next 5 days

Written by Prateek Talukdar July 03, 2023 | 04:03 pm 2 min read

Southern peninsular India could witness heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days, the IMD said

Southern peninsular India could witness heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next five days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The regions where there is a high chance of heavy showers include South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam could also see isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall between Monday and Wednesday.

Why does this story matter?

The IMD on Sunday said that the monsoon covered the entire country six days before its usual schedule as it progressed over the remaining pockets of Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan. The weather agency also predicted monsoon activity to be normal in July for the entire country except for east Uttar Pradesh and south Bihar. However, the amount of rainfall is deficit in most regions.

Extremely heavy rainfall likely over Coastal, South Interior Karnataka

The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on Tuesday, and over Kerala and Mahe on Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated heavy rainfall could lash Telangana on Tuesday and Wednesday, Rayalaseema from Monday to Wednesday, North Interior Karnataka on Tuesday and Thursday, and Lakshadweep on Tuesday. The Konkan, Goa, and Ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra may witness similar conditions.

Widespread rainfall predicted in Northeast states, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal

Furthermore, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura for the next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in Gangetic West Bengal on Monday, in Jharkhand on Monday and Tuesday, and in Odisha from Monday to Thursday.

