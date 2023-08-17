Why rains are ravaging Himachal, Uttarakhand

India

Why rains are ravaging Himachal, Uttarakhand

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 17, 2023 | 11:56 am 3 min read

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand has led to devastating landslides, flash floods, and widespread destruction

Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand has led to devastating landslides, flash floods, and widespread destruction. The hill states have reportedly witnessed 82 deaths combined in the last few days, and there has been significant damage to infrastructure. While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh for the next two days and in Uttarakhand for the next five days, let's look at the reason behind the relentless rainfall.

Unraveling the hill states' rainfall mystery

The heavy rains are due to the northward movement of a monsoon trough and its interaction with a weak western disturbance. Notably, western disturbances are pockets of low-pressure air originating in the Mediterranean or Central Asia that bring rain by impacting the western Himalayas. A monsoon trough is a stretch of low-pressure areas acting as a point of convergence for moist air masses from different directions. It leads to the formation of dense vertical clouds, bringing heavy rains and thunderstorms.

Climate change's impact on weather patterns

The heavy rain has caused soil erosion, flash floods, and loosening of soil in the Himalayan and northeastern states. This, in turn, has made the ground susceptible to landslides and caused houses to collapse due to fragile foundations. Tectonic movement and human activities like mining and construction also trigger landslides in the region. The IMD predicts the monsoon trough will temporarily shift southward, leading to a reduction of rainfall over the hills and an increase in rainfall over east-central India.

Government's response to rain-related tragedies

Experts said the damage caused by floods, landslides, and mudslides in the Himalayan states is the natural outcome of three factors—climate change, a young mountain range that is still geologically active, and reckless infrastructure projects. A landslide vulnerability map is being prepared for the Himalayan region, and afforestation is being promoted as a measure to address the situation. Notably, forests and green cover play a major role in slowing down the impact of continuous rainfall on soil.

327 deaths in Himachal since onset of monsoon

Reportedly, Himachal Pradesh has suffered an estimated loss of Rs 10,000 crore since the onset of the monsoon in June, while 327 people have died so far. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force, the Army, local police, and home guards are currently conducting search and rescue operations. At least 71 people have died and 13 are still missing in Himachal Pradesh since Monday, while ten people have died in Uttarakhand.

Share this timeline