Himachal needs 1-year to rebuild infrastructure from rain damage: CM

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 17, 2023 | 10:54 am 2 min read

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday revealed that it would take the hilly state almost a year to rebuild the infrastructure damaged by the heavy rainfall this monsoon. Sukhu revealed that the estimated damage in Himachal Pradesh during the two devastating spells of substantial rain—this week and in July—is estimated to be Rs. 10,000 crore.

Sukhu says state is up for 'mountain-like challenge'

Speaking to the news agency PTI, the Himachal chief minister said that this week's heavy downpours had triggered landslides across the Himalayan state, bringing down numerous homes and blocking several roads. In terms of the work required in the state to rebuild infrastructure amid the recent heavy rains, Sukhu labeled the process a "mountain-like challenge."

Over 71 died in rain-related incidents since Sunday: Sukhu

In addition, heavy rainfall has resulted in several deaths across the state. Providing an update on the situation, the CM revealed, "At least 71 people have died in the past three days (since Sunday) and 13 are still missing." "As many as 57 bodies have been recovered since Sunday night," he further added. In total, 82 people have died in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

27 panchayats in Kangra affected by floods

Sukhu also disclosed that 27 panchayats in the state's Fatehpur and Indora areas were impacted by waterlogging downstream of the Pong reservoir. Moreover, 22 panchayats have been severely affected due to floods, and 1,731 people have been evacuated so far with the help of the Indian Air Force (IAF), the Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Visuals of landslide from Himchal triggered by heavy rains

More rains to lash Himachal: IMD

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast substantial rains in the hilly states of Himachal and Uttarakhand for the next four days. As per the news outlet Mint, Skymet Vice President Mahesh Palawat predicted moderate to heavy rainfall over the two states during the next couple of days and warned about possible heavy downpours from Sunday onwards.

