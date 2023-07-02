India

Weather update: 9 dead as Gujarat faces flood-like situation

Weather update: 9 dead as Gujarat faces flood-like situation

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 02, 2023 | 12:07 pm 3 min read

At least 9 dead as torrential rains lash Gujarat

Heavy rains continued to lash several parts of Gujarat on Saturday and submerged low-lying areas, reportedly creating a flood-like situation, an official said. Moreover, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been deployed in some of the badly affected parts of the state, such as Jamnagar, Kutch, Navsari, and Junagadh.

37 Gujarat talukas received over 100mm of rainfall: SEOC data

According to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC), nine people died in different rain-related incidents in the past two days in Gujarat. Furthermore, it also revealed that 37 talukas of the state received over 100mm of rainfall in 30 hours ending at 12:00pm on Friday. Meanwhile, Junagadh's Visavadar taluka alone reported 398mm of rainfall during a 24-hour period ending at 6:00am on Saturday.

Several Gujarat cities face waterlogging issues

According to the news outlet India Today, areas in several districts in the Saurashtra-Kutch region and the state's southern region witnessed extremely heavy rainfall, triggering waterlogging in areas that are low-lying, leaving several villages submerged. On the other hand, cities like Ahmedabad and Jamnagar also faced waterlogging issues that led to heavy traffic jams and caused massive inconveniences for commuters.

Visuals from Valsad: Auranga Rive flows above danger mark

Delhi to witness rain, thunderstorm till Thursday: IMD

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted a generally cloudy sky with thunderstorms and light rain till Thursday in the national capital. Speaking to Hindustan Times, an official said, "A yellow alert is in place for moderate rainfall on July 5 and 6 (Wednesday and Thursday) in Delhi. Before that, most places will receive drizzle to light rain."

IMD predicts heavy rains in several other states

Furthermore, the weather department also predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Karnataka over the next five days. "A fresh spell of heavy to very heavy rainfall likely over south Peninsular India from [Sunday]. A cyclonic circulation lies over central parts of south Uttar Pradesh and neighborhoods in lower and middle levels," the IMD stated.

Palghar facing wrath of monsoon

According to the news agency PTI, substantial downpours lashed the Palghar district of Maharashtra on Saturday for the third consecutive day. The report also revealed that numerous villages under the Wada taluka of Palghar also got cut off from the headquarters of the district after some bridges got submerged in the area due to heavy rains.

Share this timeline