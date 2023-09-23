Cauvery row: Farmers, pro-Kannada outfits stage protest in Karnataka's Mandya

Written by Snehadri Sarkar September 23, 2023 | 03:21 pm 2 min read

Farmers call for Mandya bandh on Saturday to protest water release to TN

Pro-Kannada outfits and farmer organizations in the Mandya district of Karnataka have called for a bandh on Saturday to protest the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA)'s move to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days. This response comes right after the Supreme Court (SC) refused to intervene with the CWMA order regarding the release of Cauvery River water on Thursday.

Security ramped up

Amid the calls for the strike, the police have decided to beef up security to avoid any unwanted incidents. Speaking to the news agency ANI, Mandya Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Kumar stated, "The present situation is peaceful. No untoward incidents have been reported so far." "We (police) have taken all precautionary measures," added the top cop. Officers are on the lookout for incidents of stone-pelting on any Tamil Nadu-registered buses or private automobiles.

Details on security arrangements

Meanwhile, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) MB Boralingaiah told the media that the police have made extensive security arrangements. "We have Rapid Action Force (RAF), Karnataka State Armed Reserve Police Force, district armed reserve, and civil officers and men sufficiently deployed at all the important points," he said. "I would like to appeal to the protesters to keep calm and not to damage any property and not to create any issues," Boralingaiah added.

Chain of protests in Karnataka over Cauvery water release

Ahead of Saturday's calls for a strike, members of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged demonstrations in Udupi and Bengaluru on Thursday and Friday. News agency PTI reported that protests were also held in other Cauvery River basin districts like Chamarajanagar, Ramanagara, and Mysuru. Districts such as Chitradurga, Ballari, Davanagere, Koppal, and Vijayapura also saw protests with people shouting slogans, blocking roads, and burning tires and effigies.

Decades-long Cauvery River dispute continues

It is worth noting that the Cauvery River water dispute has been a long-standing problem between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. For decades, the two neighboring states have been battling over the sharing of water from the river, which is the main source of drinking water and irrigation for millions of individuals living in these two states. The Cauvery was declared a national asset in 2018 by the SC, which also largely upheld the water-sharing agreements set forth by the CWDT.

