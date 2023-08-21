Himachal Pradesh: IMD sounds rain alert, 10 rescued from Koldam

India

Himachal Pradesh: IMD sounds rain alert, 10 rescued from Koldam

Written by Prateek Talukdar August 21, 2023 | 10:23 am 2 min read

No immediate respite is in sight for Himachal Pradesh as more heavy rainfall is predicted in the hill state this week

No immediate respite is in sight for Himachal Pradesh as more heavy rainfall is predicted in the hill state this week. Incessant downpours battered the state last week after a spell of destruction in late June. Extensive damage has been reported throughout the state, with landslides in 113 locations. Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also declared the entire state a "natural calamity affected area." Meanwhile, the death toll due to rain-related incidents over the past week rose to 78.

10 including 5 forest officers rescued in Koldam

Ten people, including five forest officials, who were stranded in the Koldam Hydel Project in Mandi district due to rising water levels triggered by heavy rainfall were rescued in the wee hours of Monday. Reportedly, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local administration teams collaborated to carry out the night-long rescue operation. A steamer was reportedly used to assist in the rescue operation.

IMD predicts another wet spell until Saturday

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in the state for Monday, warning of heavy rainfall. An orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain has been sounded for Tuesday to Thursday. The weather agency forecast a wet spell until Saturday and warned of flash floods in the catchment areas of Chamba and Mandi districts. It said heavy rain may trigger landslides and flash floods, apart from damaging standing crops.

17 bodies recovered from temple debris

Since June 24, losses from rainfall and floods in Himachal Pradesh have reached a staggering Rs. 8,014.61 crore. Over 2,000 houses have been completely destroyed, while an additional 9,600 homes have sustained partial damage. The state has experienced significant losses due to the monsoon season, which has claimed 224 lives, apart from 117 deaths in road accidents. So far, 17 bodies have been recovered from the debris of the Shiva temple in Shimla's Summer Hill, which collapsed following a landslide.

Share this timeline