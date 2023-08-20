'Not satisfactory': Centre on Jadavpur University's report over student's death

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 20, 2023 | 08:33 pm 3 min read

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said the official report submitted by Jadavpur University (JU), Kolkata, to the University Grants Commission (UGC) on the tragic death of 17-year-old student Swapnadip Kundu was "not satisfactory," PTI reported. The student allegedly died after being subjected to ragging and sexual harassment. Pradhan emphasized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal "cannot evade responsibility" for this incident.

UGC recommends anti-ragging measures, zero tolerance for ragging: Pradhan

According to Pradhan, the response of the university officials to the student's death was not satisfactory. Addressing the media in Kolkata, he stressed there is no place for ragging in educational institutions and that both the UGC and the ministry take such matters very seriously. The minister said the UGC had recommended several measures to the JU to prevent ragging, such as installing CCTV cameras, creating a separate cell to handle ragging cases, and establishing a communication facility.

How Jadavpur University responded

The university authorities reportedly claimed to have responded to the queries raised by the UGC within the regulatory framework. They also reportedly outlined the actions they have taken and potential future steps to ensure student safety. As directed by the statutory body, the 67-year-old university reportedly submitted a comprehensive report addressing multiple queries about the alleged ragging and sexual harassment that led to the student's untimely death.

JU student died after falling off balcony

Kundu, a first-year Bengali honors student, died 10 days ago after falling from the second-floor balcony of the JU main hostel, according to several accounts. The incident occurred late on August 9, and he died while receiving treatment early on August 10. The victim, who belonged to the state's Nadia district, was allegedly being ragged and harassed by seniors.

How Kundu was reportedly ragged

Reportedly, three accused, including a former JU student and two second-year undergraduate students, had asked Kundu to cut his hair "in a specific style." Furthermore, the victim was also forced to "introduce" himself to the seniors in his hostel twice in three days. "After taking him to a common room of A-2 block, they asked [Kundu] to give his physical details while giving his intro to his seniors," India Today earlier reported citing sources.

Murder case registered, 3 students arrested

After the incident, a murder case was registered on the basis of a complaint by the victim student's parents, who alleged that their son was a victim of ragging at the university. As per reports, the case was filed under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by numerous individuals in furtherance of common intention). So far, at least 12 current and former students of JU have been arrested in connection to Kundu's death.

