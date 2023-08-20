Bihar: Retired teacher shot dead amid property dispute in Begusarai

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 20, 2023 | 06:12 pm 2 min read

Retired teacher has been shot dead amid property dispute in Begusarai, Bihar

In a shocking incident, a retired school teacher was murdered in broad daylight in Begusarai, Bihar, during his morning walk on Sunday, India Today reported. The attackers reportedly came on a motorcycle and shot dead Jawahar Rai Chaudhary (70), triggering panic among the villagers. The Bihar Police said the motive behind the murder remained unclear, but it may be related to a property dispute.

Deceased's son was killed similarly in 2021: Reports

The police have launched an investigation into Rai's murder and registered an FIR, per The Free Press Journal. Rai had reportedly been a witness in the case of his son's murder, which took place in 2021 and was also connected to the same property dispute. Reportedly, the deceased was also scheduled to record his statement regarding his son's murder in the coming days.

What Bihar Police said about incident

Murder raises alarm on Bihar's crime rate, CM faces criticism

This incident has reportedly raised concerns about the escalating crime rate in Bihar. Furthermore, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar faced criticism from people on social media over the recent incidents of crime in the state. Some even accused him of promoting a "jungle raj" model reminiscent of the lawlessness during former Bihar CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's rule.

Another man shot dead following argument over parking

Meanwhile, in another incident in Begusarai, a man was allegedly shot dead, while two others were injured in a shooting following an altercation over parking with neighbors, the police said. The incident occurred in the Kailashpur village, which comes under the Singhaul Police Station. The deceased has been identified as Vikas Yadav. The police have arrested one of the accused, Vibha Devi.

Shocking murder of 'Dainik Jagran' journalist

The latest murders come just days after the murder of Bihar journalist Vimal Yadav at his home in Bihar's Araria district on Friday. Yadav—who worked for the Dainik Jagran newspaper—was shot dead by four assailants at his residence. Later, a case was registered based on his father's complaint, which led to the arrest of four persons out of the eight suspects.

