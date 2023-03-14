India

Bengaluru: Woman's body found in a drum at railway station

Mar 14, 2023

This is the third case in three months where a woman's body has been found at a Bengaluru railway station

An unidentified woman's body was allegedly found in a plastic storage drum at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) railway station in Bengaluru on Monday, reported Indian Express. The police have registered a murder case in the matter. Notably, this is the third case in three months where a woman's body has been discovered at a railway station in Bengaluru.

Foul smell was coming from the drum: RPF officials

According to Indian Express, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel became suspicious of the drum after finding a foul smell. They called the police, following which the drum was cut open and the dead body was discovered. Forensic experts were called to the scene to collect samples. The deceased seemed to be between 32 and 35 years of age, the police said.

Third case of similar pattern in three months

In a similar incident, the dead body of a woman aged around 20 was found in a drum at Yeshwanthpur railway station on January 4. Another woman's dead body was discovered in a sack at SMVT railway station in December last year. Meanwhile, an RPF official told Indian Express, "We definitely see a pattern and suspect the same person might have committed it."