Karnataka: DRDO drone crashes during trial run in Chitradurga

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan August 20, 2023 | 05:03 pm 2 min read

DRDO drone has crashed during a trial flight in Chitradurga

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) crashed in agricultural fields in Karnataka's Chitradurga district on Sunday, ANI reported. According to officials, the UAV, named TAPAS BH-201, fell outside Vaddikere village when it was on a "trial flight." Reportedly, the Defence Ministry has ordered an inquiry into the mishap to ascertain the reason behind the crash.

Villagers alerted authorities about crash

Soon after the crash, videos and images showing the TAPAS UAV's components and equipment scattered across a field appeared on social media. The drone reportedly crashed with a loud bang, as per villagers, who soon gathered in large numbers at the site and alerted the authorities. Notably, TAPAS BH-201 is a long-endurance UAV that was formerly known as Rustom-II.

TAPAS-BH UAV, indigenously-built drone

The TAPAS-BH UAV, which is short for Tactical Aerial Platform for Advanced Surveillance-Beyond Horizon, is a "Made in India" drone built by the DRDO. It is a medium-altitude unmanned aerial vehicle of the long endurance class. The UAV was first unveiled at the 2023 Aero India air show, where India demonstrated its defense capabilities via stationary and aerial displays.

DRDO's solution to armed forces' ISTAR needs

TAPAS-BH is reportedly the DRDO's answer to meet the Indian armed forces' Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, Tracking, and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) requirements. The UAV has a flying endurance of more than 18 hours and can operate at heights of up to 28,000 feet.

