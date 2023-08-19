IMD predicts heavy rains in Himachal, Uttarakhand until Tuesday

August 19, 2023

Uttarakhand, Himachal to receive heavy rains till Tuesday: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in numerous parts of India, including Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, until Tuesday. It also predicted a spike in rainfall over Northeast India from Sunday. The Western Himalayan region is expected to witness a fresh rainfall spell due to the monsoon trough (elongated low-pressure area) shifting northward toward the foothills of the Himalayas.

IMD issues yellow alert for 10 Himachal districts

The IMD issued a "yellow" alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning in 10 districts of Himachal for Monday and Tuesday, reported The Week. It also warned people of flash floods in the districts of Kullu, Chamba, Kangra, Solan, Shimla, Mandi, Sirmaur, Lahaul and Spiti, and Kinnaur. Reportedly, the death toll due to rain-related incidents in the Himalayan state also went up to 77.

Orange alert in Uttarakhand, other states

Meanwhile, the weather office has also reportedly issued an "orange alert" for very heavy downpours in parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand for Monday and Tuesday. As per Mint, IMD has forecasted that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Uttarakhand during the next four days and in eastern and western Uttar Pradesh until Tuesday.

Delhiites wake up to heavy rains on Saturday

Rains lashed several parts of Delhi on Saturday, lowering temperatures and providing some much-needed relief to Delhiites from the intense heat. Moreover, the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) predicted thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate-intensity rainfall and heavy-intensity downpours over isolated places in the national capital. The heavy rains, however, resulted in waterlogging in several parts of Delhi on Saturday.

Northeast India to receive heavy rains until next Tuesday

In Odisha, rainfall activity is expected in several districts due to low pressure in the North-West Bay of Bengal and the adjoining North Odisha coast and West Bengal coast. Separately, the weather office has also predicted that isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura until Tuesday.

