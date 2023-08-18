Submitting fingerprint for Chinese visa not required for Indians

Written by Snehadri Sarkar August 18, 2023 | 06:36 pm 3 min read

Indians won't need to submit fingerprint for Chinese visa till December 31

In a major development, the government of China has reportedly made significant changes to visa application requirements for Indian citizens. Under the new changes, Indians can apply for single or double-entry visas for various purposes like tourist (L), business (M), short-term family visits to Chinese citizens (Q2), crew (C), and transit (G) purposes until December 31, 2023, without submitting their fingerprints.

Know about Beijing's visa rule changes

In the past, individuals under the age of 14 or over 70 were excluded from submitting fingerprints, as were those whose fingerprints had been acquired by the Chinese Embassy during the previous five years using the same passport. However, the Chinese Embassy in India announced on Thursday that Indian citizens will no longer need to submit fingerprints for Chinese visas until December 31. Reportedly, this change comes after recent "positive" discussions on border issues between India and China.

Here's all you need to apply for Chinese visa

Key details required to apply for a Chinese visa include the application form and confirmation page of the online visa application, as well as the original passport with at least six months of validity and two or more blank visa pages. Furthermore, the applicant must also provide a photocopy of the passport pages, residential proof, and employment status. Depending on the type and validity, visa fees range from Rs. 3,800 to Rs. 7,800.

India, China's recent 'positive' military talks

The 19th round of military talks between the senior commanders of the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China was conducted earlier this week. While the talks to resolve the standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh failed to yield any breakthrough, both sides stated that the discussions were "positive, constructive and in-depth."

India, China vowed to 'maintain peace, tranquillity'

"In line with the guidance provided by the leadership, they (corps commanders) exchanged views in an open and forward-looking manner," a joint statement released in Beijing and New Delhi said. As per India Today, both nations also agreed to maintain the momentum of dialogue through diplomatic and military channels, along with maintaining "peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas."

Visa change coincides with BRICS summit

The change in visa rules also coincides with next week's BRICS summit, which is expected to be attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Jinping is also scheduled to travel to Delhi for the annual G20 summit, which will be hosted by India in September.

