India's first 3D-printed post office opens in Bengaluru

India

India's first 3D-printed post office opens in Bengaluru

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 18, 2023 | 04:17 pm 2 min read

The construction was completed in 45 days

India's first 3D-printed post office building was inaugurated in Bengaluru by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today. Spanning 1,021 square feet, the innovative structure is located in Cambridge Layout near Ulsoor Bazaar. The project, constructed by Larsen & Toubro Limited with technical guidance from IIT Madras, was completed in a mere 45 days. This impressive feat highlights the potential for 3D-concrete printing technology to become a viable alternative to traditional building practices, thanks to its cost and time-saving benefits.

The process uses computer-aided design to create three-dimensional objects

The 3D-printing technology employed for constructing the post office is a fully automated method. It uses computer-aided design to create three-dimensional objects through a layer-by-layer approach. A robotic printer deposits concrete layer by layer according to the design, after which the concrete hardens quickly to ensure proper bonding between layers. This innovative technology offers several advantages, including faster construction times, reduced waste, and lower costs. For reference, building using traditional construction methods would have taken six to eight months.

Vaishnaw emphasized the potential of the technology

The 3D-printed post office building in Bengaluru marks a new technological advancement for India. It demonstrates the potential for further development and adoption of 3D-concrete printing technology within the construction industry. Vaishnaw has praised the technology, stating that it will become mainstream in the future and lead to more such initiatives. This significant milestone follows IIT Guwahati's successful fabrication of a sentry post using 3D printing techniques for the Indian Army approximately one year ago.

PM Modi called it a 'testament to nation's innovation'

Share this timeline