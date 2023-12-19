Gyanvapi Mosque dispute: Allahabad HC rejects pleas challenging temple restoration

By Ramya Patelkhana 11:11 am Dec 19, 202311:11 am

The Allahabad High Court rejected all petitions my the Muslim side

In a setback for Muslim petitioners, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday rejected pleas challenging a civil suit seeking the restoration of a temple where the Gyanvapi Mosque, Varanasi, exists. It ruled that the 1991 civil suit seeking the right to worship there for Hindus and a 2021 Varanasi court order for the mosque's survey are not barred by the Places of Worship Act.

HC asks Varanasi court to complete hearing in 6 months

The Allahabad HC on Tuesday also ordered a Varanasi court to complete hearing the dispute case within six months. The Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee (AIMC) and the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board moved the petitions challenging the 1991 civil suit and the 2021 order. The Gyanvapi Mosque, adjoining the iconic Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is managed by the AIMC.