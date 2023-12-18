Tamil Nadu: 500 passengers stranded, rain washes away rail tracks

By Riya Baibhawi 06:20 pm Dec 18, 202306:20 pm

At least 500 passengers are stuck at the station

Nearly 500 passengers are stuck at the Srivaikuntam Railway Station in the Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu, which continued to witness heavy downpours on Monday. Torrential rains washed away the ballast under the iron railway tracks, leaving behind the tracks dangling dangerously, supported only by cement slabs. Per NDTV, rescue operations were also suspended after the road connecting to the railway station was inundated.

All passengers are safe, says Southern Railway

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway has released a statement asserting all the passengers are safe. "The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is trying to reach the station. Efforts are underway to airdrop food," said Chief Public Relations Officer (PRO) Guhanesan. Four southern TN districts—Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Tenkasi, and Kanyakumari—have reportedly been experiencing heavy rainfall for two days. Numerous trains have either been fully or partially canceled.

