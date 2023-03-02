India

Russia's TMH, RVNL bid lowest for manufacturing Vande Bharat trains

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 02, 2023, 01:54 pm 1 min read

The trains will be delivered in a phased manner in the next 2-5 years (Photo credit: Twitter/@VSReddy_MP)

Russia's biggest rolling stock manufacturer CJSC Transmashholding (TMH), in partnership with state-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), has bid the lowest for the tender to produce 200 Vande Bharat trains in India. Reportedly, the Rs. 58,000cr tender also includes the maintenance of the trainsets for 35 years. The second-lowest bidder was the joint venture of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) and Kolkata's Titagarh Wagons.

Lowest bidder to manufacture 120 trains

TMH and RVNL quoted Rs. 120 crore for each 16-coach train, while BHEL and Titagarh Wagons bid Rs. 139.8 crore per trainset. According to the tender, the lowest bidder will manufacture 120 trains, and the second-lowest bidder will produce the remaining 80 only if it matches the lowest bid. The trainsets will be delivered in a phased manner in the next two-five years.