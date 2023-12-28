MP: Despite BJP's return, 32L women await promised gas subsidy

By Riya Baibhawi 11:49 pm Dec 28, 202311:49 pm

Over 32 lakh women in Madhya Pradesh—registered under the state government's Ladli Behna scheme—are still awaiting their cooking gas subsidies promised by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Two months before the MP assembly elections, Chouhan announced the provision of cooking gas cylinders at Rs. 450 to beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana and Ladli Behna scheme. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), albeit with a new CM, Mohan Yadav, returned to power, beneficiaries are still waiting for the subsidy money.

Why does this story matter?

Over 32 lakh women in MP are registered under the gas subsidy scheme, per NDTV. While most have liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) gas connections under the Centre's Ujjwala Yojana, procuring a new LPG cylinder every month is a challenge for many. One cylinder reportedly costs Rs. 910 in the state. Many women with larger families told NDTV that the gas cylinders do not last more than a month, and they even have to borrow money to purchase new cylinders.

Subsidies stopped after one-time payment

A beneficiary from Bhopal, Shashi Gawde, told NDTV that after Chouhan's announcement, they received an LPG cylinder at Rs. 910, followed by a one-time subsidy of Rs. 460 in their bank accounts. However, the subsidy has allegedly not been provided since then. Poonam, a laborer, added that buying a cylinder for Rs. 910 without subsidy is difficult. To recall, the Congress had also made a similar promise to provide gas cylinders at Rs. 500 if voted to power.

Sankalp Patra is like Gita for BJP: State minister

Asked about the delay in subsidies, Krishna Gaur, a minister in the BJP's new state government, said, "The chief minister has already made it clear that our Sankalp Patra (manifesto) is as sacred to as Gita and Ramayana." "Whatever promises we have made will be fulfilled." However, Congress state chief Jitu Patwari isn't satisfied. "They (BJP) promised it will be fulfilled after government is formed. A new cabinet is in place, so we hope this is done soon," he asserted.

MP burdened with loan, but residents hopeful

The impasse in making subsidy payments comes at a time when MP has a debt burden of Rs. 4 lakh crore. Moreover, CM Yadav recently requested a loan of Rs. 2,000 crore from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). While the beneficiaries hope the pending subsidy will be paid to them later, official sources told NDTV that they have referred the matter to the Finance Department. All the payments would be made as soon as funds are received, they asserted.

