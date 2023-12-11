Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah dismisses Kumaraswamy's claims of impending 'government collapse'

By Riya Baibhawi 11:36 pm Dec 11, 202311:36 pm

The Congress swept the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections in May

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday brushed off Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy's claims that his government might collapse soon. He said the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and JD(S) were "struggling like fish out of water" and living in an "illusion." Former CM Kumaraswamy—also the JD(S) state president—earlier suggested a powerful Congress minister might switch to the BJP to escape cases filed against them by the Centre. He claimed this would lead to the Congress government's downfall.

Why does this story matter?

Just a day ago, Kumaraswamy claimed the Congress's government in Karnataka might fall soon. Speaking to PTI, he said on Sunday, "All is not well in the Congress government. I don't know when this government will go. An influential minister is desperate to escape from the cases against him." Furthermore, Kumaraswamy alleged that the defecting minister might also bring 50-60 MLAs with them.

What Kumaraswamy exactly claimed

Addressing reporters in Hassan, Kumaraswamy claimed, "A (Congress) minister may join the BJP with the support of 50-60 Congress MLAs." "The Karnataka government might fall soon... No one has any honesty and loyalty left in them," he added. He alleged "something like Maharashtra—where incumbent CM Eknath Shinde-led rebel Shiv Sena MLAs joined the BJP, collapsing Uddhav Thackeray's government—might happen in Karnataka. "Looking at the prevailing political atmosphere, anything can happen," he added.

Siddaramaiah says no unity among BJP leaders

Rejecting Kumaraswamy's claims of his government's impending collapse, Siddaramaiah also commented on the alleged lack of unity among BJP leaders in the assembly due to multiple factions within the party. He alleged the BJP earlier gained power through "Operation Lotus" but lost assembly elections in May as people rejected it. The Congress swept Karnataka's assembly elections, securing 135 of 224 seats. Recently, the BJP and JD(S) formed an alliance to battle the Congress in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Siddaramaiah addresses drought situation, portrait controversy

Separately, Siddaramaiah assured that his government was prepared to address all issues raised by the opposition, including the drought situation in Karnataka. Commenting on the controversy involving Cabinet minister Priyank Kharge's demand to remove Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's portrait from the assembly chamber, he stated it was a matter for the speaker to handle. The previous BJP government's unveiling of Savarkar's portrait had sparked criticism from the Congress, which claimed it was a unilateral decision made without their knowledge.

Siddaramaiah to talk to Lingayat leaders in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah also informed that he would hold discussions with Panchamasali Lingayat community leaders and seers in Bengaluru with regard to their demands. The Panchamasalis—the major sub-sect amongst the Lingayats—have called for a higher quota of reservation among the backward classes. At present, the Lingayats are entitled to a 5% quota under the 3B category. However, the Panchamasalis want to be included under category 2A, which will entitle them to a 15% reservation, The Print reported.

