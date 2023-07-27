Video: Speeding car crashes into biker, pedestrians in Karnataka's Raichur

Written by Snehadri Sarkar July 27, 2023 | 02:09 pm 2 min read

Karnataka: Car ploughs into biker, students in Raichur

In a shocking hit-and-run incident from Raichur in Karnataka, a speeding car reportedly crashed into a biker and then ran over two students walking on the side of the road. According to the news outlet Tv9 Kannada, biker Shivaraj Patil took a sudden U-turn on a bustling road without paying attention to oncoming vehicles from the opposite side of the road.

CCTV footage of incident goes viral

In CCTV footage that has also gone viral on the internet, the accused driver can be seen driving the car at high speed before ramming into the bike and then the two college students who were walking on the footpath. The suspect, identified as Jafar, fled the scene of the crime right after the crash.

Trigger warning: Viral video of Raichur incident

Directed officials to take immediate legal action: Police official

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Additional Director General of Police, Traffic and Road Safety, Alok Kumar, reacting to the viral video, said, "Have directed the concerned to take immediate legal action against Motor cycle rider as well as the car driver." "DL suspension for both of them is also recommended. Unfortunate incident causing injuries to hapless school girls," he added.

Twitter post by Kumar

Cases registered at Raichur Police Station

A case has been filed at Raichur Traffic Police Station after the horrifying accident, and cops have also impounded the car involved in the crash, per the news outlet News Nine. In terms of the two vehicles involved in the crash, the two-wheeler was damaged completely, while the front end of the car was also damaged.

25% of hit-and-run cases in Karnataka remain unsolved: Report

Statistics provided by the Home Department reveal that one in four hit-and-run accident cases reported in the south Indian state in the past four years remains unsolved. From 2019 to 2023 (January), Karnataka reported 4,549 hit-and-run cases, of which 1,187 remain unsolved, reported the Times of India. While 952 victims died, 3,807 individuals sustained injuries in these crashes.

