Karnataka: 24-year-old state volleyball player dies of heart attack

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Jun 01, 2023, 01:20 pm 1 min read

A 24-year-old state volleyball player reportedly died of a heart attack in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Saliyath, was from Padangady Poyyegudde and she is survived by her husband and parents. According to India Today, the 24-year-old volleyball player was rushed to a private hospital in Mangaluru after she complained of chest pain. She passed away at the hospital.

Details on Saliyath's career

It is learned that Saliyath represented Mangalore University for three years and had participated in national tournaments during her school and college days as well. Furthermore, the deceased athlete was a graduate of Ujire's SDM College and played an essential role in helping the Karnataka state team secure a gold medal in the South Zone women's tournament.

Other top achievements of Saliyath

It is also worth noting that Saliyath played a key role in helping the Karnataka team finish second at the national tournament held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. As per the news agency PTI, the 24-year-old late volleyball player won numerous medals for her outstanding achievements and was trained by the likes of Hyder Padangadi, Ramesh H, and Gunapal MS.