By Snehadri Sarkar 04:29 pm Dec 03, 202304:29 pm

Modi tsunami awaited in Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari on BJP's performance in assembly polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari claimed on Sunday that the performance of the saffron brigade in the assembly polls will significantly impact the political situation in West Bengal. Speaking to reporters about the BJP leading in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhatisgarh, Adhikari predicted a Narendra Modi "tsunami" in Bengal during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Why does this story matter?

The counting of votes for assembly elections is underway in four states on Sunday, with current trends indicating that the BJP will win in three states. In Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, the saffron brigade is ahead of the Congress, leading in 110, 163, and 55 seats. On the other hand, Congress is currently leading by 64 seats in Telangana.

This is just a wave, real tsunami is awaited: Adhikari

Calling the BJP's success in the state assembly polls "just a wave," Adhikari suggested that the "real tsunami" will come during next year's general elections. "We will see solid results in Bengal, and the elimination of this corrupt and family-led government here is certain," he said. "The BJP workers in West Bengal will celebrate this victory in the three states," added Adhikari.

Check out Adhikari's comments here

'Saffron greetings to the man of the moment'

Furthermore, the BJP leader also took to X (formerly Twitter) and sent "saffron greetings" to the "man of the moment" PM Modi for the party's landslide success in three states. Adhikari also congratulated senior BJP leaders Amit Shah, J Nadda and all saffron brigade workers for the party's success in Rajasthan, Chhatisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh.

Here's Adhikari's post on BJP

Adhikari, 11 other BJP MLAs booked for 'insulting' National Anthem

Separately, Adhikari and 11 other BJP MLAs were booked for reportedly "insulting the National Anthem" and "provoking a breach of peace" during a Trinamool Congress (TMC) rally outside the Bengal Assembly on Wednesday. The TMC alleged that BJP MLAs shouted slogans and rang bells near Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while the party was singing the National Anthem. The BJP has denied the allegations.