Jal Jeevan Mission scam: ED raids 25 locations in Rajasthan

By Prateek Talukdar 12:11 pm Nov 03, 202312:11 pm

The ED raided 25 locations in Rajasthan regarding the money laundering case linked to the alleged Jal Jeevan Mission scam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday raided 25 locations in Rajasthan regarding the money laundering case linked to the alleged Jal Jeevan Mission scam. The searches are being conducted in Jaipur and Dausa on premises related to Public Health Engineering Department Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal, along with engineers, contractors, and former state government officials.

Why does this story matter?

The investigative agency is probing multiple cases in the state, which is currently ruled by the Congress and is going to polls around three weeks later. The Congress has said that the ED is acting at the behest of the Centre, ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is rattled by the forecasts of the grand old party retaining power in the state.

ED seized over Rs. 2 crore cash, gold in September

In September, ED sleuths raided several locations across the state regarding the case and seized unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs. 2.32 crore, a 1 kg gold bar worth Rs. 64 lakh, and various incriminating documents, including digital evidence.

What is the case about?

The case is based on BJP Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena's allegation in June that a scam amounting to Rs. 20,000 crore had taken place in the implementation of the Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission in the state. He alleged that two firms with fake experience certificates were awarded tenders worth Rs. 900 crore in 48 projects under the scheme.

Jal Jeevan Mission seeks to provide household tap connections

The action taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) is based on an FIR registered by the Rajasthan Police's Anti-Corruption Bureau. Raids were carried out against Padamchand Jain of Shree Shyam Tubewell Company and Mahesh Mittal of Shree Ganpati Tubewell Company, among others. The scheme aims to provide a safe and adequate drinking water supply through household tap connections.

ED summoned sons of Rajasthan Congress chief and CM

Separately, the ED summoned the sons of Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra a week after raiding his premises in the paper leak row on Thursday. It also summoned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son, Vaibhav Gehlot, earlier this week in a foreign exchange violation case.