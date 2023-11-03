FIR against Elvish Yadav for organizing parties with snake venom

Noida Police bust rave party, 5 arrested, FIR names Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav

The ﻿Noida Police has apprehended five individuals in connection with an alleged rave party in Sector 49. The police also filed an FIR in the case, which included the name of Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav. Speaking to news agency India Today, the police on Friday confirmed recovering nine snakes, including five cobras, and snake venom during the raids.

Details on complaint against Yadav, others

The police jumped into action after the People For Animals (PFA) organization's Animal Welfare Officer, Gaurav Gupta, filed a complaint accusing Yadav and other YouTubers of shooting videos with snakes and venom at Noida-NCR farmhouses. Reportedly, he has also claimed that these people illegally organized rave parties and invited foreign women to consume narcotics and snake venom.