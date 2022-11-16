India

Pet dog bites 6-year-old boy in Greater Noida residential complex

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Nov 16, 2022, 07:43 pm 3 min read

A pet dog bit a child inside an elevator in Greater Noida West's La Residentia society on Tuesday afternoon, adding to the list of other similar incidents in Noida. The victim is a 6-year-old boy, identified as Rahul Priyadarshan, who lives in Flat Number 1302 in Tower 7. CCTV footage of this incident has gone viral on social media.

According to the boy's father, the pet dog went out of control and attacked his son when he entered the lift with his wife. Even when the boy tried to hide behind his mother in fear, the dog continued to attack, the father added. The mother revealed that the incident had scarred the kid, and he now talks about "killing and chasing" dogs away.

The apartment residents have expressed outrage over the incident and called it shocking! Meanwhile, an Apartment Owners' Association (AOA) member called it "very scary." He added that some laws were made for dogs in the apartment, but "dog lovers" don't follow them. He also stated that the association would complain about it to the Greater Noida authorities and demand a law for these cases.

Last Wednesday, another incident of a dog bit came to light in Greater Noida, where a pet dog ran in and bit a security guard of a residential apartment. This incident took place in the Unitech horizon society, located in the PI 2 sector. Last month, a laborer's 7-month-old kid got mauled to death by a stray dog at a high-rise society in Noida.

On Saturday, the Noida Authority CEO provided safety guidelines for all residential high-rises. It announced laws for pet registration and added fines for pet owners for injuries caused by dog attacks. A fine of Rs. 10,000 will also be imposed if a dog bite causes an injury. Furthermore, an unregistered dog will result in a Rs. 2,000 fine for the owner.

The city authority also said pet cat/dog registration is compulsory by January 31, 2023. Otherwise, a fine will be placed on the pet owners. It also added that all pet dogs must be sterilized and vaccinated against rabies. An Rs. 2,000 fine per month will need to be paid by the pet owner in case of a violation.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), close to 20,000 people lose their lives to rabies in India each year. Furthermore, almost 36% of rabies deaths take place in India. In 2021, the nation reported over 17 lakh dog bite cases.