IIT-BHU student molested, forcibly kissed on campus

1/5

India 2 min read

IIT-BHU student molested, forcibly kissed on campus

By Riya Baibhawi 08:47 pm Nov 02, 202308:47 pm

Students have demanded separation of BHU and IIT campus

An Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) student in Varanasi was reportedly assaulted by three men on motorcycles on campus early Thursday morning, sparking outrage amidst the student community. The victim stated in her complaint that the assailants separated her from her male companion, forced her into a secluded area, undressed her, and forcibly kissed her. They also recorded a video. An FIR has been filed under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the IT Act.

2/5

Students demand increased security measures on campus

The incident triggered protests, with students claiming that individuals from outside the campus were involved in the case and calling for a ban on their entry. Students also submitted a memorandum addressing the need for properly functioning CCTV cameras and electricity inside Banaras Hindu University (BHU). They further demanded their campus be separated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT). The girl was reportedly held captive for about 15-20 minutes.

3/5

Police warn against sharing victim's images on social media

In response, local police assembled a team to apprehend the suspects, who are being tracked using CCTV footage. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) RS Gautam cautioned that anyone posting videos or photos of the assaulted student on social media will face consequences. This event has raised concerns about campus safety, leading students to call for more stringent security measures to ensure their well-being and prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

4/5

Student protest outside BHU director's office

5/5

This is not the first time BHU students are protesting

Students of BHU had earlier protested against the reinstatement of Professor Shail Kumar Choubey, who was suspended over allegations of sexual harassment. The sit-in protests erupted months after the Executive Council, the varsity's highest decision-making body, revoked the professor's suspension and censured him instead. The protestors demanded that Choubey be sacked. Choubey denied the accusation, saying, "All allegations against me are false. These charges were leveled by a few people envious of my progress."