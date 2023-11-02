Air pollution: Non-essential construction, diesel trucks banned in Delhi-NCR

By Chanshimla Varah 09:25 pm Nov 02, 202309:25 pm

As pollution levels in Delhi drew closer to the "severe" category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) banned non-essential construction activities in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) on Thursday. This action is part of Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GARP). Curbs under Stage III include a ban on non-essential construction, demolition, shutdown of stone crushers, and mining operations.

Diesel-guzzling trucks also banned

The ban also applies to diesel-powered trucks entering the nation's capital. "State governments in NCR...GNCTD may decide on discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to Class V and conducting classes in an online mode," the CAQM said in an official order. According to the CAQM, the air quality is projected to worsen further due to the highly unfavorable meteorological and climatic conditions.

GRAP stage III imposed in Delhi

CAQM invokes 8-point action plan

Other suggestions under Stage III of the GRAP include intensifying the frequency of mechanized or vacuum-based sweeping of roads, daily water sprinkling along with dust suppressants, and intensifying public transport services. It also requested that stringent restrictions be imposed on the plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel LMVs (4-wheelers) in Delhi and Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Budh Nagar.

Delhi's AQI stood at 402 at 5:00pm on Thursday

The decision to implement the aforementioned action plan was made during a meeting to review the air quality condition of Delhi-NCR. GRAP categorizes actions into four stages: Stage I: Poor (AQI 201-300); Stage II: Very Poor (AQI 301-400); Stage III: Severe (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV: Severe Plus (AQI >450). Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 402 at 5:00pm on Thursday

October most polluted month in Delhi since 2019

The air quality in Delhi has been classified as "very poor" for the sixth day in a row. To make matters worse, scientists have predicted an increase in pollution levels in Delhi-NCR over the next two weeks. Notably, October was also the most polluted month in Delhi since 2019.