iPhone hacking row: Centre sends notice to Apple

India

By Riya Baibhawi 03:24 pm Nov 02, 202303:24 pm

CERT(In) has initiated probe after opposition leaders received threat warnings

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a notice to Apple in relation to its messages alleging phone-tapping of opposition leaders. This came after at least seven opposition leaders claimed that they received a message cautioning them about possible "state-sponsored" hackers attempting to remotely breach their iPhones. The central government agency is currently probing the incident. IT Secretary S Krishnan confirmed that Apple would participate in the investigation.

Why does this story matter?

On Tuesday, several opposition leaders from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and some journalists reportedly received Apple's warning messages. Apple, however, later clarified that it does not attribute these threat notifications to any particular state-sponsored attacker. On its website, the iPhone maker says that detecting state-sponsored attacks depends on threat intelligence signals, which can be flawed or incomplete.

IT Minister Vaishnaw confirms Apple's participation in probe

'Will get to the bottom of threat warnings": IT minister

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the government would "get to the bottom" of the threat warnings. "The Government of Bharat takes its role of protecting the privacy and security of all citizens very seriously and will investigate to get to the bottom of these notifications," he said in an online statement. He also asked for Apple's help in providing "real, accurate information on the alleged state-sponsored attacks" as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Congress demands probe by Lok Sabha's Standing Committee

The Congress party had called for an examination into the matter by Lok Sabha's Standing Committee on Information and Technology on Wednesday. Congress MP Karti Chidambaram stated that he was writing to panel chairperson Prataprao Jadhav, demanding that Apple be summoned regarding its alerts to politicians warning of a "state-sponsored attack." BJP MP Nishikant Dubey countered it by asserting that the committee functions according to Lok Sabha's rules and regulations and is not under the control of Congress leaders.

Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre over Apple's warning

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre over Apple's warning to various opposition leaders. Gandhi challenged the government, saying, "You can tap phones as much as you want. We are not afraid. We are fighting." Several opposition leaders, including Shashi Tharoor, Mahua Moitra, Raghav Chadha, and Akhilesh Yadav, received Apple's threat alert on Tuesday. To recall, in 2021, opposition leaders, including Gandhi, alleged that the government spied on scores of journalists, activists, and politicians using Israeli-made Pegasus malware.