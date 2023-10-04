Beware of these 20 fake universities, UGC releases list

By Prateek Talukdar 03:48 pm Oct 04, 202303:48 pm

The UGC has unveiled a list of 20 fake universities operating across the country

The University Grants Commission (UGC), the regulatory authority overseeing higher education in India, has unveiled a list of 20 fake universities operating across the country. Delhi has been ranked first on the list with eight such institutions, followed by four in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal, and one each in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Puducherry.

UGC Secretary Manish Joshi sent an official letter to the vice-chancellors of these flagged institutions, saying that their institution is not a "university" as per Section 2(f) or Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956. He said the institutions were engaged in the business of awarding fake degrees by using the word "university" with its name to defraud and cheat innocent students. The UGC has asked the respective states to take the necessary action against these fraudulent institutes.

Delhi: All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS), Alipur; Commercial University, Daryaganj; United Nations University; Vocational University; ADR-Centric Juridical University, Rajendra Place; Indian Institute of Science and Engineering; Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment; and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University), Rohini. Uttar Pradesh: Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Allahabad; National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Kanpur; Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh; and Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad in Lucknow.

In Andhra Pradesh, Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur, and the Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam, figured on the list. In West Bengal, the Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine and the Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research were flagged. Whereas Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society in Karnataka's Belagavi, St. John's University in Kerala's Kishanattam, Raja Arabic University in Maharashtra's Nagpur, and Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education in Puducherry have been identified as fake.