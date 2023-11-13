Udaipur tailor's killers linked to BJP: Ashok Gehlot

10:48 am Nov 13, 2023

The killers of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli are linked to the BJP, Gehlot said

The killers of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli are linked to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said Rajasthan Chief Minister and Congress stalwart Ashok Gehlot. He accused the BJP of trying to stir up communal tensions ahead of the assembly election scheduled for November 25. Questioning the efficiency of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Gehlot said the culprits would have been brought to justice if the Rajasthan Police's Special Operations Group handled the case.

Why does this story matter?

Accused Riyaz Attari and Muhammad Ghaus decapitated Teli in his store in June 2022 after he made an online post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma, following her sacrilegious statements on Prophet Mohammed. They recorded the gruesome act and then made a video threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following which they were arrested. The case was transferred from the Rajasthan Police to the Centre-governed NIA, which filed a chargesheet in December 2022 against 11 people, including two Pakistani nationals.

BJP leaders bailed them out: Gehlot

Gehlot said he rushed to Udaipur after learning about the incident. However, BJP leaders chose to attend an event in Hyderabad, he claimed Gehlot claimed that before the attack, the alleged murderers were detained by police in a separate case, and some BJP leaders visited the police station to secure their release. He asserted that the BJP sensed electoral defeat and resorted to outlandish allegations rather than discussing their policies and legislation, adding that they would receive a fitting response.

PM Modi calls Congress 'terrorist sympathizers'

Addressing a poll rally in Udaipur on Thursday, PM Modi said Teli's murder is a "big stain on the Congress government," adding that such heinous incidents took place because the Congress is a "terrorist sympathizer." He said the Congress government committed the "sin" of banning Ram Navami processions and Kanwar Yatra. Accusing the Congress of appeasement, PM Modi said he is going to form the government in the Centre for the third time after the Lok Sabha elections.

Provoking people in name of religion: Gehlot

Following PM Modi's "terrorist sympathizer" remark, Gehlot on Friday accused him of provoking people in the name of religion. He requested that PM Modi not create an atmosphere detrimental to the country. He said, "We arrested the accused within a few hours, still the NIA took over the investigation. We did not object as the accused could be part of an international conspiracy." He added that the duty of disclosing the case's progress was on the NIA.