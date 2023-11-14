Delhi pollution: AAP blames 'patakas, parali' for deterioration, BJP reacts

Delhi pollution: AAP blames 'patakas, parali' for deterioration, BJP reacts

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 01:31 pm Nov 14, 202301:31 pm

As Delhi's air quality turned "severe" on Tuesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engaged in a blame game with Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led government over the worsening air pollution levels. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai blamed Diwali patakas (firecrackers) and parali (stubble burning) in neighboring states for the crisis, while BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla trained guns on the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab. Air quality index (AQI) crossed 400 in several Delhi areas on Tuesday, raising fresh concerns.

Why does this story matter?

In Delhi, many residents reportedly celebrated Diwali with firecrackers defying the Supreme Court's ban order. The national capital's AQI has been in the "severe" or "very poor" category for over two weeks, mainly due to stubble burning and lower temperatures. Despite the Centre and Delhi government's numerous anti-pollution measures, the air quality hasn't seen much improvement. Reportedly, after Diwali, the AQI drastically spiked in some areas in Delhi, nearing 1,000 on a scale where 500 is considered the most hazardous.

3 main factors contributed to Delhi's pollution crisis: Rai

On Tuesday, Rai accused BJP leaders of encouraging the "targeted" use of firecrackers in Delhi on Diwali. He said crop residue burning (parali), firecrackers (patakas), and non-adherence to the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) restrictions in National Capital Region (NCR) states were the main reasons for the air quality deterioration. Rai noted AQI levels had risen since Monday, and the government was focusing on water sprinkling, adding they will consider odd-even traffic regulations and artificial rain if AQI crosses 450.

BJP spokesperson blames AAP for Delhi's pollution

Responding to Rai's statements, Poonawalla slammed the AAP for allegedly blaming Hindus, Diwali, the Centre, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh (ruled by the BJP) responsible for Delhi's pollution crisis while ignoring Punjab's stubble burning. He alleged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made "Delhi a gas chamber." Rai claimed UP witnessed more stubble burning than the AAP-ruled Punjab, blaming the BJP for encouraging firecrackers. He said the state police in Haryana, UP, and Delhi were under the BJP's control, yet restrictions weren't enforced.

AAP silent on internal causes of Delhi's pollution: Poonawalla

Delhi Police registers 97 cases related to firecracker ban violations

According to reports, the Delhi Police has filed 97 cases regarding the violation of the Supreme Court ban on firecrackers. The majority of cases were registered in East Delhi and southwestern areas of the city at 29 and 28 cases, respectively. No cases were reported in Rohini and the outer northern areas of Delhi. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP Vice-President Kapil Mishra praised residents for defying the ban, describing it as an act of "resistance, freedom, and democracy."

NDMC doubles parking charges to discourage private vehicle use

Separately, in an effort to tackle high pollution levels in the national capital, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has doubled parking fees at locations under its management to discourage private vehicle usage until January 31, 2024. Reportedly, 91 parking sites are within the NDMC jurisdiction; 41 are overseen by the council, and the remaining are outsourced to other organizations. These sites, including those between Rajpath and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), typically experience heavy traffic.