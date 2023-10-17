Same-sex marriage: Queer couples can jointly adopt children, says SC

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan Edited by Ramya Patelkhana 12:57 pm Oct 17, 202312:57 pm

'Law cannot assume that only heterosexual couples can be good parents,' says CJI Chandrachud

The Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down the regulations under the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), which restricts queers and unmarried couples from adoption. While pronouncing the verdict on pleas seeking legal recognition of same-sex marriages, Chief Justice (CJI) DY Chandrachud said CARA Regulation 5(3) indirectly discriminates against atypical unions. "Restricting queer people to adopting only in individual capacities amounts to discrimination," he said.

CARA regulation restricts queer couples from adopting kids

Can't assume only heterosexual couples can be good parents: CJI

CJI Chandrachud said, "Law cannot assume that only heterosexual couples can be good parents. This would amount to discrimination." "So the adoption regulations (under CARA) are violative of the constitution for discrimination against queer couples," he added. "Unmarried couples, including queer couples, can jointly adopt a child," he noted. Earlier, the court also asserted, "Queerness is not solely an urban concept."

Centre assures to form expert committee on queer rights

Furthermore, Chandrachud said the Union government, states, and union territories should not restrict queer people from getting into a union in order to avail benefits of the state. He said the Centre—through Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta—has already assured a committee would be set up to decide on such couples' rights, including ration cards, pension, gratuity, and succession, after consultation with concerned stakeholders.

'Parliament, state legislatures to recognize queer marriages': SC

Earlier, while pronouncing the verdict, the top court also said, "It's for Parliament and state legislatures to legally recognize queer marriages." It also noted it cannot strike down or read words into the Special Marriage Act (SMA) as it will take India back to pre-independence era. "Queer couples have a right to enter into union. It's the state's duty to ensure...protection and...rights," it said.

Know about petitions seeking marriage equality

The SC heard nearly 21 petitioners who had sought legal recognition of same-sex marriages in India. The petitions also submitted that the queer community faces violence and discrimination due to their sexual orientation. To this, the SC said the governments should ensure there is "no discrimination" in benefits and services against such couples. It also directed the police to ensure no queer is harassed.