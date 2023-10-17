Queer unions: SC directs Centre's committee to decide on rights

Queer unions: SC directs Centre's committee to decide on rights

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to set up a committee to decide on the rights and entitlements of people in LGBTQIA+ unions. Pronouncing its verdict on legal recognition of same-sex marriage, it stressed recognizing queer unions, even without marriage, and providing legal rights and safeguards to them. A five-judge Constitution bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud is delivering the judgment.

