Queer unions: SC directs Centre's committee to decide on rights
Oct 17, 2023 12:27 pm
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Centre to set up a committee to decide on the rights and entitlements of people in LGBTQIA+ unions. Pronouncing its verdict on legal recognition of same-sex marriage, it stressed recognizing queer unions, even without marriage, and providing legal rights and safeguards to them. A five-judge Constitution bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud is delivering the judgment.
