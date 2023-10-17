End discrimination against LGBTQIA+ community: SC directs governments, police

1/5

India 2 min read

End discrimination against LGBTQIA+ community: SC directs governments, police

By Prateek Talukdar 01:42 pm Oct 17, 202301:42 pm

The SC directed governments at the Centre, states, and Union Territories to ensure that the LGBTQ+ community doesn't face any discrimination

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed governments at the Centre, states, and union territories to ensure that the LGBTQIA+ community does not face any discrimination in day-to-day life, Hindustan Times reported. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud asked the governments to sensitize the public about queer rights, launch a hotline, and create safe houses for queer couples.

2/5

Why does this story matter?

The SC has pronounced its much-awaited verdict over the legal validity of same-sex marriages. Earlier on Tuesday, the top court quashed a Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) regulation, thus opening the doors for queer and unmarried couples to adopt kids. While petitioners are seeking equal marriage rights for queer people, the government has opposed it, saying the legislative policy can't validate a queer union.

3/5

Can't force intersex kids to undergo operation, therapy: SC

The CJI-led bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, Hima Kohli, and PS Narasimha also ruled that intersex children can't be forced to undergo any sort of operation or hormonal therapy. The SC, however, denied giving marriage equality rights to the LGBTQIA+ community, saying it can't force the state to recognize such rights, and it has to be done by the legislature.

4/5

SC asks police not to harass queer people

The bench also directed the police to conduct a preliminary inquiry before lodging an FIR against a queer couple concerning their relationship. It also directed them not to harass queer individuals by summoning them to the police stations merely to ask about their sexual identity. It further said that the police shouldn't force queer persons to return to their natal family.

5/5

Legislative schemes around social security need to be reviewed: Bench

Although the bench left the task of recognizing same-sex marriage to the legislature, CJI Chandrachud highlighted that the state's failure to grant queer couples the entitlements stemming from marriage will affect them disparately. Justice Narasimha said the legislative schemes excluding queer couples from social security provisions such as pension, provident fund, gratuity, and insurance need to be reviewed, The Hindu reported.