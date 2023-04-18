Lifestyle

Equality for all: Countries where same-sex marriage is legal

Written by Rishabh Raj Apr 18, 2023, 01:06 pm 2 min read

Love is love

As the Supreme Court of India hears final arguments on petitions seeking to legalize same-sex marriage, it is worth noting that a growing number of countries around the world have already taken this step. From the Netherlands to Andorra, the global trend toward recognizing the marriage rights of same-sex couples continues to gain momentum. Here are five countries where same-sex marriage is legal.

The Netherlands

The Netherlands holds the distinction of being the first country in the world to legalize same-sex marriage. It started in 1998 when some marriage-related privileges were granted to same-sex couples. In December 2000, despite political opposition, the Dutch legislature extended the definition of marriage to include same-sex couples. From April 1, 2001, same-sex couples were legally allowed to marry, divorce, and adopt children.

Belgium

In 1998, Belgium began recognizing same-sex couples by allowing them to form registered partnerships. But it was in 2003 that Belgium legalized same-sex marriage, which finally granted same-sex couples the same rights as heterosexual couples. This historic decision also officially recognized the status of same-sex couples who were married in other countries. Three years later, Belgium allowed same-sex couples the right to adopt children.

Spain

In 2005, Spain became the third country in the world, after Netherlands and Belgium, to legalize same-sex marriage, despite facing strong opposition from conservative leaders and the Roman Catholic Church. The bill was proposed by the country's newly-elected Socialist Prime Minister, Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero. It granted same-sex couples all of the same marital and adoption rights as heterosexual citizens.

Canada

In 1999, Canada extended common law marriage rights to same-sex couples, but it took until 2005 for the country to legalize same-sex marriage nationwide. This was a historic milestone that recognized the rights and legal privileges of LGBTQ+ couples. Although there were some efforts to undo this progress by the Conservative Party in 2006, Parliament held firm and refused to reopen the debate.

Andorra

Andorra recently became the latest country to legalize same-sex marriage, with the law coming into effect on February 17, 2023. Before that, this European country granted some rights to same-sex couples. In July 2022, a law was passed to extend marriage rights to same-sex couples, which finally took effect six months later. The law was promulgated by Co-Prince Emmanuel Macron.