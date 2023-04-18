Lifestyle

5 types of skin facials and their beauty benefits

You must get a skin facial done at least once a month

Incorporating skin facials into your beauty routine can help improve blood circulation under the skin, reduce fluid build-up and puffiness, and eliminate toxins. It also offers adequate oxygen, nutrition, and protein to the skin and improves its texture. Skin facials may also prevent wrinkles and acne and give your skin a natural glow. Here are five types of facials and their benefits.

Aromatherapy facial

Suitable for normal to dry skin﻿, aromatherapy facial uses rejuvenating oils to relax your skin and body with its calming aroma. While doing the message, the plant cells present in these oils soak into your skin and revives it at the cellular level. It makes your skin look youthful. An aromatherapy facial mostly uses an exfoliator, moisturizing cream, a mask, serum, and under-eye gel.

Anti-aging facial

The anti-aging facial will delay the aging process, tighten and revitalize your skin and boost the production of collagen. It will also prevent your skin from drying and offer it intense hydration. If you are over 30, you must get an anti-aging facial once every month. This facial comprises deep pore cleansing, exfoliation, microdermabrasion, a skin tightening mask, a massage, and a collagen-based serum.

Fruit facial

One of the most popular facials to opt for, fruit facials are composed of fresh fruit extracts like kiwi, berries, papaya, and banana that rejuvenate dull dry skin and moisturize it. It offers your skin essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and plant compounds, thereby giving you that plump and healthy glow. Fruit facials also help reduce dark spots﻿, pimples, and blotchiness on the face.

Intraceutical facial

Suitable for women over 30, intraceutical facial is safe for all skin types and is known for giving you bright and hydrated skin. The facial helps the peptides and vitamins to seep deep into the skin to make it glow naturally. The treatment uses intense cleansing along with hyaluronic acid and pressurized oxygen to transport antioxidants, vitamins, and peptides to the skin.

Wine facial

One of the most popular and effective skincare treatments in recent times, a wine facial is infused with anti-aging properties and resveratrol that help tighten your pores and give you radiant and glowing skin. Its anti-inflammatory properties also help reduce acne. These facials are perfect for oily skin﻿ beauties as they keep your skin refreshed and balanced by regulating the production of sebum.